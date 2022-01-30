Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Reduces Position in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of CRH plc (NYSE:CRH) by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 42,006 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,879 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CRH were worth $1,963,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CRH during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in CRH by 21,072.7% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,329 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,318 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in CRH by 33.6% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,275 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in CRH during the second quarter valued at about $127,000. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of CRH in the third quarter worth about $204,000. 4.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CRH stock opened at $49.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is $51.14 and its 200 day moving average is $50.30. CRH plc has a 1-year low of $41.14 and a 1-year high of $54.54.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CRH shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of CRH in a report on Friday, November 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of CRH in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CRH in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CRH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of CRH from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CRH currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.14.

CRH Plc manufactures and distributes building materials and products for the construction industry. It operates business through the following segments: Europe Heavyside, Lightside, and Distribution; Americas Materials and Products and Asia. The Europe Heavyside and Americas Materials segments produce and sell primary materials, including cement, aggregates, ready mixed concrete, asphalt, agricultural and chemical lime.

