Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,524 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Webster Financial were worth $2,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WBS. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Webster Financial by 31.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 54,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,767,000 after acquiring an additional 13,181 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Webster Financial by 0.3% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 81,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,355,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Webster Financial by 1.4% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 37,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,978,000 after buying an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in Webster Financial by 11.4% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 10,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $568,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. increased its stake in Webster Financial by 28.8% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 17,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $939,000 after acquiring an additional 3,931 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on WBS. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Webster Financial from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Raymond James raised Webster Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Webster Financial from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Webster Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.14.

Shares of NYSE WBS opened at $58.80 on Friday. Webster Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $45.60 and a twelve month high of $65.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a PE ratio of 15.27 and a beta of 1.42.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.23. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 28.56%. The business had revenue of $316.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Webster Financial Co. will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Friday, January 28th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.56%.

Webster Financial Profile

Webster Financial Corp., is holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking. The Commercial Banking segment includes commercial banking and private banking.

