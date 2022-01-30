Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) Position Lessened by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,662 shares of the company’s stock after selling 532 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Encompass Health were worth $1,926,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Encompass Health by 100.8% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Encompass Health during the second quarter valued at about $73,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Encompass Health by 23.4% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Encompass Health by 265.2% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Encompass Health by 53.9% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

EHC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James cut their target price on Encompass Health from $107.00 to $90.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Encompass Health from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Encompass Health from $102.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Encompass Health from $95.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on Encompass Health from $94.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.67.

EHC stock opened at $62.06 on Friday. Encompass Health Co. has a twelve month low of $56.31 and a twelve month high of $89.68. The company has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a PE ratio of 15.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.03). Encompass Health had a return on equity of 19.87% and a net margin of 8.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Encompass Health Co. will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

Encompass Health Company Profile

Encompass Health Corp. engages in the provision of post-acute healthcare services. It operates through the Inpatient Rehabilitation and Home Health and Hospice segments. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provides rehabilitative treatment and care to patients who are recovering from stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions and amputations.

