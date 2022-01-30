Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $2.14 Million Stock Position in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 40,337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,346 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in UDR were worth $2,137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UDR by 71.9% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of UDR during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of UDR by 271.8% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of UDR during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of UDR by 110.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 687 shares during the period. 96.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Harry G. Alcock sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.30, for a total transaction of $940,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 3.68% of the company’s stock.

UDR opened at $56.40 on Friday. UDR, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.85 and a twelve month high of $61.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.52. The company has a quick ratio of 3.56, a current ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 282.01, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.75.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.3625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. UDR’s dividend payout ratio is 725.04%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of UDR from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of UDR from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $59.50 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of UDR from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of UDR from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of UDR from $61.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.46.

UDR, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, operates, acquires, renovates, develops, redevelops, disposes of, and manages multifamily apartment communities. It engages in the multi-family real estate investment trust business. It operates through the Same-Store Communities and Non-Mature Communities/Other segments.

