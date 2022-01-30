Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) Stock Position Lifted by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,279,168 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 189,371 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Baidu were worth $195,377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in Baidu in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Baidu in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Baidu by 58,518.8% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,379 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 9,363 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC bought a new stake in Baidu in the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in Baidu by 82.7% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 358 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. 42.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on BIDU shares. Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of Baidu from $357.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Baidu from $254.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Baidu from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Baidu in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $243.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $285.44.

Shares of NASDAQ BIDU opened at $146.53 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.00 billion, a PE ratio of 25.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Baidu, Inc. has a 1 year low of $132.14 and a 1 year high of $354.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $148.36 and its 200-day moving average is $157.42.

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.

