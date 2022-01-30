Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 13,013 Shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,685,865 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,013 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Entegris were worth $212,250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Entegris by 3.5% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,751 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its stake in Entegris by 1.4% during the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 6,773 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $853,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Entegris by 5.5% during the third quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,929 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Entegris by 5.4% during the second quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,155 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Entegris by 5.5% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,167 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. 97.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Entegris in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $183.00 price objective on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Entegris from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Entegris from $128.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Entegris from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Entegris currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENTG opened at $111.49 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $137.31 and its 200 day moving average is $130.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 2.74. The company has a market cap of $15.11 billion, a PE ratio of 40.39 and a beta of 1.11. Entegris, Inc. has a 1 year low of $93.50 and a 1 year high of $158.00.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. This is a boost from Entegris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 1st. Entegris’s payout ratio is presently 11.59%.

In other news, SVP Corey Rucci sold 8,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.89, for a total value of $1,331,906.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Paul L. H. Olson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.15, for a total value of $274,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About Entegris

Entegris, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of specialty materials for microelectronics industry. It operates through the following business segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Advanced Materials Handling (AMH); and Microcontamination Control (MC). The SCEM segment provides purity process chemistries, gases, and materials and delivery systems to support semiconductor and other advance manufacturing processes.

