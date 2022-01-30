Geode Capital Management LLC Has $229.84 Million Position in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,835,751 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 335,343 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $229,837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MRO. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Marathon Oil in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in Marathon Oil in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in Marathon Oil by 238.6% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 55,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 38,758 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in Marathon Oil by 64.6% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 7,140 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 2,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 95.0% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 7,802 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Oil stock opened at $19.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $15.45 billion, a PE ratio of -330.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 3.02. Marathon Oil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $7.20 and a fifty-two week high of $20.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.76.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.08. Marathon Oil had a negative net margin of 0.91% and a positive return on equity of 5.17%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.28) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Marathon Oil Co. will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This is a boost from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is -399.93%.

In other news, insider Patrick Wagner sold 62,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.83, for a total transaction of $1,046,102.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Gary Eugene Wilson sold 99,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.37, for a total transaction of $1,623,478.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank lowered shares of Marathon Oil from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $5.37 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Marathon Oil in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Marathon Oil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Marathon Oil presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.13.

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

