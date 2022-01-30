Geode Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,061,180 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 109,108 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $235,146,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of XRAY. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 39.4% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 786 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the second quarter worth about $51,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the second quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the second quarter valued at about $72,000. 93.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:XRAY opened at $53.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $11.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.13, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.93. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.13 and a 52 week high of $69.54. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $53.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.48.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a net margin of 9.85% and a return on equity of 13.05%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.16%.

In other news, SVP Lisa Yankie sold 1,903 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.63, for a total transaction of $100,154.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Donald M. Jr. Casey acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $49.78 per share, with a total value of $995,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Dentsply Sirona, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sales and distribution of professional dental products and technologies. It operates through the following segments: Technologies and Equipment and Consumables. The Technologies and Equipment segments comprises dental technology, equipment and healthcare consumable products such as dental implants, laboratory dental products, computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing systems, imaging systems, treatment centers and consumable medical device products.

