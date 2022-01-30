Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) Shares Bought by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) by 305.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,730,383 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,304,079 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Unity Software were worth $218,330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Unity Software by 6,700.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in Unity Software in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its holdings in Unity Software by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Unity Software in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, EMC Capital Management purchased a new position in Unity Software in the 3rd quarter valued at $61,000. Institutional investors own 77.43% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on U. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $125.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Unity Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Barclays boosted their target price on Unity Software from $105.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Unity Software from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Unity Software from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Unity Software has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.00.

In other news, SVP Ingrid Lestiyo sold 10,000 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $1,700,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Marc Whitten sold 1,558 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.50, for a total value of $225,131.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,793,010 shares of company stock valued at $310,026,177. 19.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Unity Software stock opened at $94.92 on Friday. Unity Software Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.00 and a 12 month high of $210.00. The company has a market cap of $27.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.88 and a beta of 2.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $137.57 and its 200-day moving average is $134.90.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.27. Unity Software had a negative return on equity of 19.10% and a negative net margin of 44.77%. The business had revenue of $286.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $266.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.50) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Unity Software

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

