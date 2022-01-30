Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FHTX) Will Post Earnings of -$0.72 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FHTX) will post earnings per share of ($0.72) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Foghorn Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.71) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.72). The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Foghorn Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.69) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.74) to ($2.67). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($1.93) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.08) to ($1.03). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Foghorn Therapeutics.

Get Foghorn Therapeutics alerts:

Foghorn Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FHTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.04). Foghorn Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 10,844.22% and a negative return on equity of 81.43%. The company had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.50 million.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on FHTX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Foghorn Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Foghorn Therapeutics from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright started coverage on Foghorn Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics by 139.9% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics by 102.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $92,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $152,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics by 126.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 6,861 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FHTX stock opened at $14.03 on Thursday. Foghorn Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $8.01 and a 1-year high of $24.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.53 and its 200 day moving average is $13.52. The company has a quick ratio of 6.42, a current ratio of 6.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

About Foghorn Therapeutics

Foghorn Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops medicines targeting genetically determined dependencies within the chromatin regulatory system. The company uses its proprietary Gene Traffic Control platform to identify, validate, and potentially drug targets within the system.

Further Reading: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Foghorn Therapeutics (FHTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Foghorn Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foghorn Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.