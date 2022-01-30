Brokerages Anticipate Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN) Will Post Earnings of -$0.27 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN) will post ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Hyliion’s earnings. Hyliion posted earnings per share of ($0.06) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 350%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hyliion will report full year earnings of ($0.64) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.66) to ($0.61). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.95) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.97) to ($0.92). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Hyliion.

Hyliion (NYSE:HYLN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.09. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.48) earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HYLN. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hyliion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. UBS Group cut shares of Hyliion from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Barclays cut shares of Hyliion from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Hyliion in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Hyliion presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.85.

In other news, Director Howard M. Jenkins sold 319,635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.45, for a total transaction of $2,381,280.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Howard M. Jenkins sold 37,123 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.10, for a total transaction of $263,573.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 21,621 shares of company stock worth $136,031 and have sold 750,792 shares worth $5,796,092. Insiders own 32.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HYLN. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hyliion by 313.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,555,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,021,000 after purchasing an additional 5,726,555 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Hyliion by 4,138.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,521,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,377,000 after purchasing an additional 2,462,107 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hyliion by 125.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,740,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,272,000 after purchasing an additional 967,790 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Hyliion by 494.2% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,113,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,977,000 after purchasing an additional 926,384 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hyliion during the second quarter valued at $6,388,000. 27.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HYLN opened at $4.05 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.82 and its 200 day moving average is $7.61. Hyliion has a fifty-two week low of $3.67 and a fifty-two week high of $22.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $701.92 million, a PE ratio of -7.94 and a beta of 0.72.

Hyliion

Hyliion Holdings Corp. manufactures hybrid and electric powertrains for trucks. It engages in the provision of hybrid technology to tractor trailers. The company was founded by Thomas Healy in 2015 and is headquartered in Cedar Park, TX.

