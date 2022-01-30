Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) Price Target Raised to $85.00

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) had its price target lifted by Morgan Stanley from $79.00 to $85.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, UBS Group raised Knight-Swift Transportation from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $51.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $62.32.

Shares of KNX opened at $55.53 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $9.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.77, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $58.47 and a 200-day moving average of $54.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Knight-Swift Transportation has a 52 week low of $39.17 and a 52 week high of $62.29.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.18. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 11.56%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 42.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Knight-Swift Transportation will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. Knight-Swift Transportation’s payout ratio is 10.64%.

In other news, EVP Timothy Sean Harrington sold 3,928 shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.79, for a total transaction of $234,855.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Kevin P. Knight sold 50,000 shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total value of $2,838,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 189,939 shares of company stock worth $11,301,645 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KNX. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 18.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,067,951 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $821,876,000 after buying an additional 2,543,557 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 567.3% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,350,880 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $106,870,000 after buying an additional 1,998,564 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 101.9% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,188,566 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $114,572,000 after buying an additional 1,104,598 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 273.2% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,117,386 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $50,796,000 after buying an additional 818,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 19.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,561,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $207,376,000 after buying an additional 757,603 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.53% of the company’s stock.

About Knight-Swift Transportation

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of multiple truckload transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. The Trucking segment comprises irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

