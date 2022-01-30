MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) Price Target Lowered to $205.00 at Rosenblatt Securities

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $225.00 to $205.00 in a report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price target suggests a potential upside of 37.49% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on MKSI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on MKS Instruments from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Citigroup upgraded MKS Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 13th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on MKS Instruments in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of MKS Instruments in a report on Monday, December 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.75.

Get MKS Instruments alerts:

Shares of MKS Instruments stock opened at $149.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a current ratio of 4.56. MKS Instruments has a 52 week low of $138.70 and a 52 week high of $199.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $164.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $156.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.27 billion, a PE ratio of 16.05 and a beta of 1.43.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $3.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.16. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 23.41% and a net margin of 18.16%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.34 EPS. Research analysts forecast that MKS Instruments will post 11.22 EPS for the current year.

In other MKS Instruments news, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.91, for a total value of $46,773.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gerard G. Colella sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.16, for a total value of $465,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 131.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,141 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,456,000 after purchasing an additional 21,082 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 2,134.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 161,859 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $15,061,000 after purchasing an additional 154,614 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 5.9% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 5,909 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 15.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,213 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,608,000 after purchasing an additional 2,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 150.1% in the second quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 20,126 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,582,000 after purchasing an additional 12,079 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.62% of the company’s stock.

About MKS Instruments

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems and process control solutions to measure, control, power, monitor, and analyze parameters of manufacturing processes to improve process performance and productivity for its customers. It operates through the following segments: Vacuum & Analysis, Light & Motion and Equipment & Solutions.

Featured Story: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for MKS Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MKS Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.