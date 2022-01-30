Zacks Investment Research Upgrades WPP (NYSE:WPP) to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WPP (NYSE:WPP) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “WPP is in marketing communications services. They are made up of companies in: Advertising; Media Investment Management; Data Investment Management; Public Relations & Public Affairs; Branding & Identity; Healthcare Communications; Digital, eCommerce & Shopper Marketing; Specialist Communications. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of WPP in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of WPP from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of WPP in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Oddo Bhf cut shares of WPP from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of WPP from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $76.00.

Shares of WPP opened at $77.02 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $75.36 and a 200-day moving average of $70.67. WPP has a one year low of $51.86 and a one year high of $82.31.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of WPP by 340.2% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 41,804 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,803,000 after purchasing an additional 32,307 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of WPP by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 19,318 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 2,340 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of WPP by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 462,892 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,379,000 after purchasing an additional 73,494 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of WPP by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 21,824 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in WPP by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,492 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. 4.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About WPP

WPP Plc is a creative transformation company, which engages in the provision of communications services. It operates through the following segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies. The Global Integrated Agencies segment offers creative services including advertising, marketing, and brand strategies and campaigns across all media.

