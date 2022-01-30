Altus Midstream (NASDAQ:ALTM) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.02 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Altus Midstream (NASDAQ:ALTM) will post earnings per share of $1.02 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Altus Midstream’s earnings. Altus Midstream reported earnings per share of ($5.58) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 118.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Altus Midstream will report full-year earnings of $5.53 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.20 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Altus Midstream.

Get Altus Midstream alerts:

Altus Midstream (NASDAQ:ALTM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $34.55 million for the quarter. Altus Midstream had a negative return on equity of 20.25% and a net margin of 69.18%.

Several research firms have weighed in on ALTM. TheStreet raised shares of Altus Midstream from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Altus Midstream from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALTM. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Altus Midstream by 323.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 213,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,381,000 after acquiring an additional 162,760 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Altus Midstream in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,153,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Altus Midstream by 497.6% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 54,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,794,000 after purchasing an additional 45,767 shares during the period. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Altus Midstream during the second quarter worth $2,901,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in Altus Midstream during the third quarter worth $2,499,000. 11.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ALTM opened at $62.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 3.51. Altus Midstream has a twelve month low of $46.20 and a twelve month high of $91.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $63.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.06.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.67%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. Altus Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 116.96%.

Altus Midstream Company Profile

Altus Midstream Co engages in the ownership of gas gathering, processing, and transmission assets. It focuses on the Permian Basin of West Texas. The company was founded on December 12, 2016 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Further Reading: What is the quiet period?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Altus Midstream (ALTM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Altus Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altus Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.