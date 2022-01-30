Vident Investment Advisory LLC Sells 1,294 Shares of MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC reduced its position in MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 61,344 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,294 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in MEDNAX were worth $1,744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of MEDNAX by 5,380.0% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,076 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MEDNAX by 71.2% in the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MEDNAX by 1,246.2% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,969 shares in the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MEDNAX in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of MEDNAX during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Institutional investors own 96.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MD opened at $24.70 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.14 and a 200-day moving average of $28.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The company has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 2.11. MEDNAX, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.27 and a 1 year high of $35.67.

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.05. MEDNAX had a net margin of 1.05% and a return on equity of 12.99%. The firm had revenue of $493.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $480.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MEDNAX, Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

In other MEDNAX news, insider Roger Mack Hinson sold 8,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.38, for a total value of $249,744.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Roger Md Medel sold 87,361 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.43, for a total value of $2,396,312.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 247,922 shares of company stock valued at $6,728,431 in the last quarter. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of MEDNAX from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on MEDNAX from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on MEDNAX from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on MEDNAX from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.56.

MEDNAX Company Profile

MEDNAX, Inc provides physician services including newborn, anesthesia, maternal-fetal, tele radiology, pediatric cardiology and other pediatric subspecialty care. The firm’s solution include anesthesiology & pain management, prenatal, neonatal, pediatric, radiology, tele radiology, revenue cycle management and perioperative improvement consulting.

