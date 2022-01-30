Vident Investment Advisory LLC Trims Position in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC lowered its stake in shares of Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) by 5.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 34,243 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,795 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Perrigo were worth $1,621,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its stake in Perrigo by 126.3% during the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 1,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 145.0% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Perrigo by 137.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,966 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Perrigo during the second quarter worth $165,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Perrigo in the 3rd quarter valued at $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PRGO stock opened at $37.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Perrigo Company plc has a 12-month low of $35.34 and a 12-month high of $50.90. The company has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.16 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.50.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Perrigo had a positive return on equity of 5.88% and a negative net margin of 5.86%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Perrigo Company plc will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -51.06%.

In other Perrigo news, VP Todd W. Kingma purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $37.55 per share, for a total transaction of $112,650.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Raymond Silcock bought 27,500 shares of Perrigo stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $36.03 per share, for a total transaction of $990,825.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 49,955 shares of company stock worth $1,818,392. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Perrigo from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.

Perrigo Co Plc provides self-care products and over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions. It enhances individual well-being by empowering consumers to proactively prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company was founded by Luther Perrigo in 1887 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

