Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) Shares Bought by Vident Investment Advisory LLC

Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) by 1.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,735 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $1,646,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 45.6% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 86.0% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 72.5% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Casey’s General Stores by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Casey’s General Stores by 4,744.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the period. 83.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Casey's General Stores alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $264.00 to $256.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $243.00 target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $246.00 to $237.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.00.

Shares of CASY opened at $187.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $192.97 and its 200-day moving average is $194.31. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 12-month low of $180.39 and a 12-month high of $229.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 0.84.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.34). Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 2.74%. The business had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.00 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 47.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 8.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 31st. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio is 17.63%.

Casey’s General Stores Profile

Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

Recommended Story: What is meant by a buy rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CASY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY).

Receive News & Ratings for Casey's General Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casey's General Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.