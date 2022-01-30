Vident Investment Advisory LLC Sells 1,825 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC lowered its position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 9.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,825 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $1,688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 78.9% during the second quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Solstein Capital LLC increased its stake in Morgan Stanley by 131.3% during the 3rd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 108.4% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. 84.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

Morgan Stanley stock opened at $101.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $99.65 and its 200-day moving average is $100.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.67 billion, a PE ratio of 13.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.53. Morgan Stanley has a fifty-two week low of $66.85 and a fifty-two week high of $106.47.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.10. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 24.42%. The business had revenue of $14.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.92 earnings per share. Morgan Stanley’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is 35.76%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Morgan Stanley from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Morgan Stanley from $107.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Odeon Capital Group cut Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Morgan Stanley from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.00.

In related news, COO Jonathan Pruzan sold 18,414 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.05, for a total value of $1,860,734.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 15,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.80, for a total value of $1,497,592.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,885 shares of company stock valued at $3,457,788. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

Read More: Euro STOXX 50 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS).

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.