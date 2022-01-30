Vident Investment Advisory LLC Sells 374 Shares of AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC reduced its stake in AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) by 1.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 38,017 shares of the company’s stock after selling 374 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in AMC Networks were worth $1,771,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new position in shares of AMC Networks in the third quarter worth approximately $233,000. OneAscent Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in AMC Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at $255,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new stake in AMC Networks in the 3rd quarter worth $3,811,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in shares of AMC Networks by 19.4% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 90,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,216,000 after acquiring an additional 14,674 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of AMC Networks by 50.2% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.95% of the company’s stock.

Get AMC Networks alerts:

In related news, Vice Chairman Joshua W. Sapan sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.67, for a total transaction of $1,466,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 28.56% of the company’s stock.

AMCX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Macquarie reduced their price target on AMC Networks from $57.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on AMC Networks from $58.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of AMC Networks from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of AMC Networks from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AMC Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.63.

NASDAQ:AMCX opened at $40.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $38.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 1.07. AMC Networks Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.96 and a 1-year high of $83.63.

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $1.57. AMC Networks had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 68.19%. The business had revenue of $810.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $703.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that AMC Networks Inc. will post 9.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMC Networks Profile

AMC Networks, Inc is a holding company, which engages in owning and management of cable television networks through its subsidiaries. It operates through the National Networks and International and Other segments. The National Networks segment includes activities of AMC Studios operations, AMC Broadcasting and Technology, and national programming networks, namely: AMC, WEtv, BBC AMERICA, IFC, and SundanceTV in the U.

See Also: Cryptocurrencies

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX).

Receive News & Ratings for AMC Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMC Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.