Vident Investment Advisory LLC Has $1.81 Million Stock Position in Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC reduced its stake in Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 101,356 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 7,240 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics were worth $1,814,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ATRA. Integral Health Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,580,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Atara Biotherapeutics by 52.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 75,459 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 25,828 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Atara Biotherapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $286,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board acquired a new position in Atara Biotherapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,539,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Atara Biotherapeutics by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,874,277 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $51,450,000 after buying an additional 276,567 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATRA opened at $14.86 on Friday. Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.81 and a 1 year high of $21.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.10 and a beta of 1.87. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.58.

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.92) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Atara Biotherapeutics news, CEO Pascal Touchon sold 8,402 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.12, for a total value of $143,842.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Matthew K. Fust sold 13,354 shares of Atara Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total value of $260,403.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 41,734 shares of company stock worth $746,849. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

ATRA has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Atara Biotherapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Atara Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Atara Biotherapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.33.

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc is an allogeneic T-cell immunotherapy company, which pioneers the development of transformative therapies for patients with serious diseases including solid tumors, hematologic cancers, and autoimmune diseases. also delivers off-the-shelf treatments to patients with high unmet medical need.

