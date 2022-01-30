Blueshift Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) by 128.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,939 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) were worth $583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 255,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,019,000 after buying an additional 19,156 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 57.9% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 44,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 16,345 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) during the 3rd quarter worth $918,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 3.0% in the third quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 2,058,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,434,000 after acquiring an additional 59,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC increased its stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 5.8% in the third quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 167,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,937,000 after acquiring an additional 9,233 shares during the last quarter. 66.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) alerts:

In related news, CAO Jennifer C. Floyd sold 1,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.56, for a total value of $40,916.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO John W. Allison acquired 5,000 shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.00 per share, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of HOMB stock opened at $23.24 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.65 and a 200 day moving average of $23.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.69 and a 1-year high of $29.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 1.37.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 42.02%. The firm had revenue of $171.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Home Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. This is a boost from Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.14%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on HOMB. Zacks Investment Research lowered Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd.

About Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)

Home Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary Centennial Bank. It primarily offers a range of commercial and retail banking and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities.

Further Reading: Management Fee

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.