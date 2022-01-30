Blueshift Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 3,686 Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,686 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $603,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Herc by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,851 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Herc by 0.5% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 19,948 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,236,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in Herc by 1.0% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 11,876 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,941,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Herc during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in Herc by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 9,502 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 93.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp raised their price target on Herc from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Herc from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Herc from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Herc from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $222.00 to $161.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.67.

Shares of HRI stock opened at $154.50 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $164.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $153.81. Herc Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $63.24 and a twelve month high of $203.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.92 and a beta of 2.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09.

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

