Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) Price Target Raised to $119.00

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) had its price objective raised by Citigroup from $113.00 to $119.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Citigroup currently has a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on KMB. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $145.00 to $138.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $130.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $125.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $133.00 to $130.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Kimberly-Clark from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $148.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $134.93.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

Shares of KMB opened at $138.92 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.69, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Kimberly-Clark has a 1 year low of $125.27 and a 1 year high of $145.79. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.33. The firm has a market cap of $46.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.51.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.06. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 289.87%. The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.69 earnings per share. Kimberly-Clark’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is 77.55%.

In related news, Director Todd Maclin bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $136.01 per share, for a total transaction of $272,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. lifted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 3,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lifted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 12.6% in the third quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC lifted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK lifted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 4,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.68% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

Featured Story: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.