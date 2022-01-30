Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL) Sets New 12-Month Low at $11.65

Nuvalent Inc (NASDAQ:NUVL)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $11.65 and last traded at $12.98, with a volume of 116863 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.47.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nuvalent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 25th.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.84.

Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.14). On average, equities analysts forecast that Nuvalent Inc will post -1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuvalent in the fourth quarter worth about $88,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuvalent in the third quarter worth about $16,913,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nuvalent in the third quarter worth about $132,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Nuvalent during the third quarter worth approximately $568,000. Finally, Suvretta Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Nuvalent during the third quarter worth approximately $4,510,000. Institutional investors own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

Nuvalent Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on creating precisely targeted therapies for clinically proven kinase targets in cancer. The company’s program pipeline includes ROS1-positive and ALK-positive NSCLC. Nuvalent Inc is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.

