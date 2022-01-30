Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE decreased its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 24,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 545 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Sun Life Financial were worth $1,273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SLF. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Sun Life Financial during the third quarter worth $26,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sun Life Financial in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Asset Dedication LLC grew its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial by 70.3% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial by 7.6% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Sun Life Financial in the third quarter valued at $144,000. 46.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$72.00 to C$74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$71.00 to C$74.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$71.00 to C$73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Sun Life Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Sun Life Financial from C$75.00 to C$76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.95.

SLF opened at $55.91 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.53, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $55.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.91. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.84 and a 12 month high of $58.16.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $6.76 billion during the quarter. Sun Life Financial had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 10.69%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sun Life Financial Inc. will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were issued a dividend of $0.444 per share. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. This is an increase from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd. Sun Life Financial’s payout ratio is 43.92%.

About Sun Life Financial

Sun Life Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Sun Life Financial Canada, Sun Life Financial United States, Sun Life Financial Asset Management, Sun Life Financial Asia, and Corporate. The Sun Life Financial Canada segment offers individual insurance and wealth, and group benefits and retirement services.

