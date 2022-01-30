LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) Price Target Cut to $250.00

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) had its target price lowered by Truist Financial from $275.00 to $250.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial also issued estimates for LendingTree’s Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.94) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.70) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.11) EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.32 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.73 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $7.67 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $10.75 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on LendingTree from $275.00 to $240.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded LendingTree from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $123.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $250.43.

Shares of NASDAQ TREE opened at $114.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $122.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $147.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 133.51 and a beta of 1.52. LendingTree has a 1 year low of $105.00 and a 1 year high of $372.64.

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $1.31. LendingTree had a negative return on equity of 0.62% and a net margin of 1.22%. The company had revenue of $297.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.33) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that LendingTree will post -3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Neil Salvage sold 4,153 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total value of $614,644.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 16.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of LendingTree during the fourth quarter worth $261,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of LendingTree by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 14,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,730,000 after acquiring an additional 2,783 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of LendingTree by 69.2% during the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 1,520 shares in the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LendingTree during the fourth quarter worth $473,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of LendingTree by 93.1% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 5,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $687,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

About LendingTree

LendingTree, Inc engages in the operation of online loan marketplace for consumers seeking loans and other credit-based offerings. It operates through the following segments: Home, Consumer and Insurance. The Home segment consists of purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, home equity loans and lines of credit and reverse mortgage loans and real estate.

