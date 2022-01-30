Virios Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRI) Director Purchases $24,996.40 in Stock

Virios Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRI) Director William Pridgen purchased 4,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.98 per share, for a total transaction of $24,996.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

William Pridgen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 21st, William Pridgen bought 8,827 shares of Virios Therapeutics stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.66 per share, for a total transaction of $49,960.82.

Virios Therapeutics stock opened at $6.21 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $51.73 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.37. Virios Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $4.00 and a one year high of $8.79. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.45.

Virios Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VIRI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.21. Equities research analysts forecast that Virios Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIRI. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in Virios Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $887,000. Masters Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Virios Therapeutics by 8.3% during the third quarter. Masters Capital Management LLC now owns 650,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,439,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Virios Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $212,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Virios Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $152,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Virios Therapeutics by 100.0% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 48,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 24,216 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 12.04% of the company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Virios Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock.

Virios Therapeutics Company Profile

Virios Therapeutics, Inc, a development-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing antiviral therapies to treat diseases associated with a viral triggered abnormal immune response. Its lead development candidate is the IMC-1, a fixed dose combination of famciclovir and celecoxib to treat fibromyalgia.

