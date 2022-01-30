8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) Given New $15.00 Price Target at Mizuho

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at Mizuho from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Mizuho’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 2.95% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays decreased their price target on 8X8 from $25.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 8X8 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on 8X8 from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on 8X8 from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price target on 8X8 from $25.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.64.

Shares of NYSE EGHT opened at $14.57 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 2.26. 8X8 has a one year low of $13.80 and a one year high of $38.15. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.22 and a beta of 1.03.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. 8X8 had a negative return on equity of 87.26% and a negative net margin of 29.50%. The firm had revenue of $151.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.28) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that 8X8 will post -1.26 EPS for the current year.

In other 8X8 news, Treasurer Germaine Cota sold 3,081 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.62, for a total value of $69,692.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Dejan Deklich sold 2,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.85, for a total value of $33,760.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 98,504 shares of company stock valued at $1,759,784 in the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in 8X8 by 265.4% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 58,843 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after acquiring an additional 42,739 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in 8X8 by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 154,385 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,348,000 after acquiring an additional 16,787 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of 8X8 by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,314,518 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,251,000 after buying an additional 202,090 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of 8X8 in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of 8X8 by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 89,836 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,494,000 after buying an additional 1,540 shares in the last quarter. 96.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

8X8 Company Profile

8×8, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise communication solutions. It offers solutions to business services, education, financial services, government, healthcare, and manufacturing industries. The company was founded in February 1987 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

