Markforged Holding Corporation (NYSE:MKFG) Major Shareholder Gregory Mark Sells 39,741 Shares

Markforged Holding Corporation (NYSE:MKFG) major shareholder Gregory Mark sold 39,741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.83, for a total transaction of $191,949.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Gregory Mark also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 24th, Gregory Mark sold 122,967 shares of Markforged stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.31, for a total transaction of $529,987.77.

On Thursday, January 20th, Gregory Mark sold 36,228 shares of Markforged stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.95, for a total transaction of $179,328.60.

On Tuesday, January 18th, Gregory Mark sold 35,472 shares of Markforged stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.82, for a total transaction of $170,975.04.

Shares of MKFG opened at $4.30 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.51. Markforged Holding Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $3.97 and a fifty-two week high of $15.10.

Markforged (NYSE:MKFG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $24.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.66 million. Equities research analysts expect that Markforged Holding Corporation will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on MKFG. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Markforged in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.50 target price for the company. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Markforged in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Markforged from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.55.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Markforged in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,948,000. Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Markforged in the 3rd quarter valued at $328,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Markforged during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,370,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Markforged during the 3rd quarter valued at $6,643,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Markforged during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 28.36% of the company’s stock.

