Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) PT Raised to $450.00

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $430.00 to $450.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on LMT. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $379.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $445.00 in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $440.00 to $375.00 in a report on Monday, November 1st. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $400.00 to $375.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $410.68.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Shares of NYSE:LMT opened at $393.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $108.43 billion, a PE ratio of 18.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $354.58 and its 200-day moving average is $354.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.42. Lockheed Martin has a 52 week low of $319.81 and a 52 week high of $396.99.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $7.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.16 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $17.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.66 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 104.60%. Lockheed Martin’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.38 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin will post 27.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $2.80 per share. This represents a $11.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is presently 51.68%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LMT. Marietta Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,436 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,354,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 69.1% in the 4th quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 3,344 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366 shares in the last quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth about $195,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 6,564 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,333,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,449 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,714,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. 73.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

Read More: Most Active Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.