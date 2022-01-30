Public Sector Pension Investment Board Raises Stock Holdings in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 7.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,578 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $2,001,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SNA. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Snap-on in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in shares of Snap-on in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snap-on in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Snap-on by 51.1% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snap-on in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 86.89% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Tigress Financial increased their price target on Snap-on from $289.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Snap-on from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Snap-on has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $256.00.

In other news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 24,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.70, for a total transaction of $5,316,856.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Karen L. Daniel sold 2,259 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.56, for a total value of $482,432.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 33,330 shares of company stock valued at $7,124,162. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SNA stock opened at $206.54 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $213.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $216.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $11.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.23. Snap-on Incorporated has a 52-week low of $175.78 and a 52-week high of $259.99.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a dividend of $1.42 per share. This is a boost from Snap-on’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.77%.

Snap-on declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 4.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Snap-on Profile

Snap-On, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of tools, equipment, diagnostics, repair information, and systems solutions for professional users performing critical tasks. Its products and services include hand and power tools, tool storage, diagnostics software, handheld and PC-based diagnostic products, information and management systems, shop equipment and other solutions for vehicle dealerships and repair centers, as well as for customers in industries, such as aviation and aerospace, agriculture, construction, government and military, mining, natural resources, power generation and technical education.

