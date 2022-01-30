Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK) Shares Sold by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lessened its holdings in Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 726 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Prudential were worth $1,120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Prudential by 2,913.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 567,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,865,000 after purchasing an additional 548,193 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Prudential by 19.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,585,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,518,000 after purchasing an additional 423,164 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Prudential by 14.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,225,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $122,909,000 after purchasing an additional 397,171 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Prudential by 203.7% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 107,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,103,000 after purchasing an additional 72,240 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Prudential by 4.3% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,593,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,703,000 after purchasing an additional 66,243 shares during the period. 1.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PUK shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Prudential in a report on Thursday, October 7th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Prudential in a report on Friday, November 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup began coverage on Prudential in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Prudential from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Prudential presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.00.

Shares of PUK stock opened at $33.44 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.78 and a 200 day moving average of $38.34. Prudential plc has a twelve month low of $31.74 and a twelve month high of $44.99.

Prudential Company Profile

Prudential Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and financial services. It operates through the Asia and U.S. geographical segments. The Asia segment consists of health and protection, other life insurance, mutual funds, selected personal lines property and casualty insurance, group insurance, and institutional fund management.

