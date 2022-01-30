Kirby (NYSE:KEX) Upgraded by BTIG Research to “Buy”

Kirby (NYSE:KEX) was upgraded by analysts at BTIG Research from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a $80.00 price target on the shipping company’s stock. BTIG Research’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 21.23% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Kirby in a research note on Sunday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Kirby from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kirby from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Kirby from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.50.

NYSE KEX opened at $65.99 on Friday. Kirby has a fifty-two week low of $47.58 and a fifty-two week high of $70.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $59.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.51.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The shipping company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $591.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $592.40 million. Kirby had a positive return on equity of 1.30% and a negative net margin of 10.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Kirby will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

In other Kirby news, CEO David W. Grzebinski sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total transaction of $58,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kim B. Clarke sold 4,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.27, for a total transaction of $257,844.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,717 shares of company stock valued at $387,715 in the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Simmons Bank grew its holdings in shares of Kirby by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 20,040 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after buying an additional 4,160 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kirby in the 4th quarter valued at $8,061,000. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Kirby by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 15,213 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $904,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kirby in the 4th quarter valued at $362,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kirby by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 42,567 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,530,000 after buying an additional 6,374 shares during the period. 99.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kirby Corp. engages in the provision of diesel engines, reduction gears and ancillary products for marine and power generation applications. It operates through the following segments: Marine Transportation and Distribution & Services segment. The Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation services, operates tank barges and towing vessels transporting bulk liquid products and transports petrochemicals, refined petroleum products, black oil products and agricultural chemicals by tank barge.

