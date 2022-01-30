EHang (NASDAQ:EH) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $13.79

EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EH)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $13.79 and last traded at $13.86, with a volume of 21026 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.36.

The company has a quick ratio of 4.11, a current ratio of 4.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $787.13 million, a P/E ratio of -19.94 and a beta of 0.41. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.41.

EHang (NASDAQ:EH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter. EHang had a negative return on equity of 60.98% and a negative net margin of 251.87%. The business had revenue of $2.01 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that EHang Holdings Limited will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in EHang in the 2nd quarter valued at $18,239,000. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of EHang in the 2nd quarter valued at about $402,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of EHang by 61.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 9,115 shares in the last quarter. Carmignac Gestion raised its stake in EHang by 108.7% during the 2nd quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 1,556,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,924,000 after buying an additional 810,919 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis acquired a new position in EHang during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,786,000. Institutional investors own 11.28% of the company’s stock.

EHang Company Profile (NASDAQ:EH)

EHang Holdings Limited operates as an autonomous aerial vehicle (AAV) technology platform company in the People's Republic of China, North America, East Asia, Europe, West Asia, and internationally. It designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and operates AAVs, as well as their supporting systems and infrastructure for a range of industries and applications, including passenger transportation, logistics, smart city management, and aerial media solutions.

