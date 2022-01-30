Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) Shares Up 7.3%

Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) shot up 7.3% on Friday . The company traded as high as $61.43 and last traded at $61.40. 17,398 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 801,620 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.24.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SPT. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $146.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $162.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $155.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.80.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.22. The stock has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -137.43 and a beta of 0.99.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $49.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.13) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Sprout Social news, CMO Jamie Cannon Gilpin sold 408 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.66, for a total transaction of $40,661.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Preto Joseph Del sold 453 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.65, for a total transaction of $56,466.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 161,623 shares of company stock worth $16,061,310. 14.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 29.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 384,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,426,000 after purchasing an additional 86,618 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 149,800.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 11,984 shares during the last quarter. Aspiriant LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 113.6% in the 3rd quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 17,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,118,000 after acquiring an additional 9,237 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,302,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sprout Social in the 2nd quarter worth about $143,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.30% of the company’s stock.

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

