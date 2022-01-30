Boomer Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:BOMH) Short Interest Update

Boomer Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:BOMH) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, an increase of 433.3% from the December 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of Boomer stock opened at $0.03 on Friday. Boomer has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $1.07. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.04.

About Boomer

Boomer Holdings, Inc operates through its wholly-owned subsidiary Boomer Naturals, which provides wellness solutions to multiple target markets through multiple sales channels, including retail locations, e-commerce, and wholesale distribution networks. Boomer Naturals operates through two divisions: Boomer Botanic and Personal Protection Equipment.

