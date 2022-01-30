JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp trimmed its stake in JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) by 9.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,906 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,707 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in JOYY were worth $927,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of JOYY by 46.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,680,244 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $242,786,000 after buying an additional 1,162,749 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of JOYY by 2.0% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,813,563 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $185,610,000 after buying an additional 56,085 shares in the last quarter. Carmignac Gestion grew its holdings in shares of JOYY by 65.5% during the second quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 1,177,400 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $77,741,000 after buying an additional 466,016 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of JOYY by 37.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 670,315 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $44,221,000 after buying an additional 182,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of JOYY by 89.8% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 590,300 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $38,942,000 after buying an additional 279,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded JOYY from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded JOYY from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $99.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.00.

Shares of NASDAQ YY opened at $45.46 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.09. JOYY Inc. has a one year low of $39.11 and a one year high of $148.88. The company has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.75 and a beta of 0.81.

JOYY (NASDAQ:YY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The information services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.39. JOYY had a negative return on equity of 0.09% and a negative net margin of 6.13%. The firm had revenue of $650.55 million for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that JOYY Inc. will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.49%. JOYY’s dividend payout ratio is currently -97.13%.

JOYY Company Profile

JOYY, Inc engages in managing a communication social platform, which enables users to join real-time online group activities through voice, text, and video. Its services include music and entertainment, online games, online dating, live game broadcasting, online education, and advertising. It operates through following segments: Live Streaming, Online Games, Membership and Others.

