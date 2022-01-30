Short Interest in Apollo Strategic Growth Capital (NYSE:APSG) Grows By 492.0%

Apollo Strategic Growth Capital (NYSE:APSG) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 777,300 shares, a growth of 492.0% from the December 31st total of 131,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 778,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of APSG. Finepoint Capital LP purchased a new stake in Apollo Strategic Growth Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $18,493,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Strategic Growth Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $594,000. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Strategic Growth Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,834,000. Oribel Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Strategic Growth Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,964,000. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Apollo Strategic Growth Capital by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 1,540,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,061,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. 70.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apollo Strategic Growth Capital stock opened at $9.89 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.81. Apollo Strategic Growth Capital has a fifty-two week low of $9.64 and a fifty-two week high of $11.19.

Apollo Strategic Growth Capital does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as APH III (Sub I), Ltd. and changed its name to Apollo Strategic Growth Capital in August 2020.

