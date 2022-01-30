Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MACK) Insider Gary L. Crocker Acquires 3,100 Shares

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MACK) insider Gary L. Crocker bought 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.56 per share, with a total value of $14,136.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $4.68 on Friday. Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.66 and a 12-month high of $9.45. The stock has a market cap of $62.76 million, a PE ratio of -20.35 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.63.

Get Merrimack Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MACK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 38.8% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 10,622 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 2,970 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 87.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,161 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 5,218 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 96,692 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 5,484 shares during the last quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 12.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 211,051 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 23,961 shares during the last quarter. 57.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Featured Article: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merrimack Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.