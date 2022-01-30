Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MACK) Insider Gary L. Crocker Acquires 3,100 Shares

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MACK) insider Gary L. Crocker bought 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.56 per share, with a total value of $14,136.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $4.68 on Friday. Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.66 and a 12-month high of $9.45. The stock has a market cap of $62.76 million, a PE ratio of -20.35 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.63.
Merrimack Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MACK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.
