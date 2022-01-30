Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Price Target Cut to $640.00 by Analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) had its price target lowered by Susquehanna Bancshares from $655.00 to $640.00 in a report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on LRCX. Summit Insights lowered shares of Lam Research from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Lam Research from $790.00 to $775.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a buy rating and a $869.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Lam Research from $680.00 to $777.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $755.00 to $730.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lam Research has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $719.30.

Lam Research stock opened at $561.14 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 2.43. Lam Research has a 1-year low of $481.05 and a 1-year high of $731.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is $674.42 and its 200 day moving average is $623.73.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $8.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.51 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.41 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 27.07% and a return on equity of 75.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.03 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Lam Research will post 34.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is currently 20.26%.

In other news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 11,329 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total transaction of $7,647,075.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Vahid Vahedi sold 8,357 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $608.07, for a total transaction of $5,081,640.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,260 shares of company stock valued at $26,310,966 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LRCX. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 11.9% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 26,444 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $17,207,000 after purchasing an additional 2,812 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 5.7% during the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 389 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 20.1% during the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 490 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 31.7% during the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 8,471 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,512,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research during the second quarter worth $496,000. 80.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lam Research

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

