Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) Shares Acquired by First Republic Investment Management Inc.

First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,433 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,550 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $2,728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new stake in Zoom Video Communications in the second quarter worth about $13,253,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in Zoom Video Communications by 10.0% in the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 11,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,086,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in Zoom Video Communications by 3.4% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 41,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,738,000 after acquiring an additional 1,331 shares in the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management raised its position in Zoom Video Communications by 19.9% in the second quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 19,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,614,000 after acquiring an additional 3,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Zoom Video Communications by 4.5% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 18,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,136,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. 48.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on ZM. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $350.00 to $280.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $369.00 to $299.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $304.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $306.37.

Shares of NASDAQ ZM opened at $143.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $42.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.25, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of -1.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $181.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $262.71. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 52 week low of $134.70 and a 52 week high of $451.77.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 24.22% and a net margin of 29.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. Analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, Director Carl M. Eschenbach sold 184 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total transaction of $52,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Aparna Bawa sold 1,912 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.17, for a total value of $537,597.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 160,675 shares of company stock valued at $29,403,978. 12.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

