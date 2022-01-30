First Republic Investment Management Inc. Raises Stake in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 19.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,384 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,991 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $2,784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CDNS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 31.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 293,032 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $18,610,000 after acquiring an additional 69,373 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 12.9% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 51,655 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,067,000 after acquiring an additional 5,886 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 7.8% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,744 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,470,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 4.2% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,342 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 6.1% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 5,010 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $685,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.47% of the company’s stock.

CDNS stock opened at $145.42 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $173.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $164.56. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $118.11 and a 12 month high of $192.70. The company has a market cap of $40.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $196.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cadence Design Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $179.07.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.87, for a total value of $177,870.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.99, for a total transaction of $7,749,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 139,233 shares of company stock valued at $24,098,405. 2.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. The company was founded by Alberto Sangiovanni-Vincentelli, Gudmundur A.

