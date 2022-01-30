First Republic Investment Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 13.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 40,146 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,130 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,987,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Intrua Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 5.5% in the third quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 3,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 5.9% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 8,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 20,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,557,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 23.7% in the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 992 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter.

SCZ opened at $67.26 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $71.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.60. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $66.30 and a twelve month high of $79.23.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.064 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

