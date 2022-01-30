First Republic Investment Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. lessened its position in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) by 36.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 91,103 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,458 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in DXC Technology were worth $3,062,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DXC. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 143,299.2% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,238,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,511,000 after buying an additional 13,229,381 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 42.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,738,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,399,000 after buying an additional 2,014,189 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 213.3% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,339,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,100,000 after buying an additional 1,592,649 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,764,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,174,000 after buying an additional 1,408,819 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi purchased a new stake in DXC Technology during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,043,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

DXC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DXC Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on DXC Technology from $40.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.17.

NYSE:DXC opened at $29.66 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.76. The stock has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.37. DXC Technology has a 1 year low of $24.17 and a 1 year high of $44.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. DXC Technology had a return on equity of 15.76% and a net margin of 2.32%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that DXC Technology will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

DXC Technology Profile

DXC Technology Co provides technology consulting, outsourcing and support services. It operates through the following segments: Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment provides technology solutions that help clients address challenges and accelerates the digital transformations that is tailored to each client’s specific objectives.

