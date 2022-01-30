Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Boosts Position in Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,978 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Greif were worth $580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Greif during the third quarter valued at approximately $11,512,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Greif by 45,384.5% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 720,930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,572,000 after purchasing an additional 719,345 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of Greif by 30.8% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 9,228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 2,171 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Greif by 0.4% during the third quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 40,181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,596,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Greif by 11.1% during the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 7,888 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Greif alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Greif from $63.00 to $58.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Greif from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Greif from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Greif from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Greif from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.67.

GEF stock opened at $58.76 on Friday. Greif, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.64 and a twelve month high of $72.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.98, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.15.

Greif (NYSE:GEF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Greif had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 23.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 35.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Greif, Inc. will post 6.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. Greif’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.13%.

Greif Company Profile

Greif, Inc engages in the production of industrial packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial Packaging, Paper Packaging & Services, and Land Management. The Global Industrial Packaging segment involves the production of industrial packaging products, such as steel, fiber & plastic drums, rigid & flexible intermediate bulk containers, closure systems for industrial packaging products, transit protection products, water bottles, and remanufactured & reconditioned industrial containers.

See Also: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF).

Receive News & Ratings for Greif Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greif and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.