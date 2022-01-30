American Century Companies Inc. Buys 24,660 Shares of HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC)

American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 161,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,660 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in HSBC were worth $4,233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of HSBC during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of HSBC by 72.0% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of HSBC during the second quarter valued at $99,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in HSBC by 155.0% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 2,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in HSBC by 11.6% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HSBC opened at $35.45 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $143.95 billion, a PE ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 0.67. HSBC Holdings plc has a 52-week low of $24.31 and a 52-week high of $36.60.

HSBC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of HSBC from GBX 550 ($7.42) to GBX 615 ($8.30) in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of HSBC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of HSBC from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of HSBC from GBX 450 ($6.07) to GBX 500 ($6.75) in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HSBC has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $433.75.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services for ultra high net worth individuals; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

