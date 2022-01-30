Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Lowers Stake in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) by 29.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,348,557 shares of the company’s stock after selling 574,989 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Vontier were worth $45,311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vontier during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,021,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its position in Vontier by 47.7% in the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 70,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,372,000 after buying an additional 22,800 shares during the period. Salem Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vontier in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $790,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Vontier by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 111,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,636,000 after buying an additional 14,713 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Vontier by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 369,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,053,000 after buying an additional 13,643 shares during the period. 90.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vontier stock opened at $27.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.73. Vontier Co. has a 12-month low of $26.41 and a 12-month high of $37.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.44.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. Vontier had a net margin of 14.51% and a return on equity of 154.60%. The firm had revenue of $768.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $748.77 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. Vontier’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Vontier Co. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.88%.

Several brokerages have commented on VNT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vontier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of Vontier in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.50.

Vontier Company Profile

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of critical technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repair, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, remote management and workflow software, and vehicle tracking and fleet management software solutions for traffic light control and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

