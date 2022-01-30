Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) PT Raised to $210.00

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) had its price objective raised by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the iPhone maker’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 23.29% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on AAPL. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on Apple from $184.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $142.00 price objective on Apple in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Apple from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $186.99.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $170.33 on Friday. Apple has a fifty-two week low of $116.21 and a fifty-two week high of $182.94. The stock has a market cap of $2.78 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $170.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $155.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.21. Apple had a return on equity of 144.13% and a net margin of 25.88%. The business had revenue of $123.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.68, for a total transaction of $3,717,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 9,005 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,350,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AAPL. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,528,240,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,264,936,543 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $173,245,709,000 after acquiring an additional 25,553,808 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 13,998.4% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,320,849 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $184,697,000 after acquiring an additional 25,141,248 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Apple by 97.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 36,546,345 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,239,285,000 after buying an additional 18,074,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Apple by 515.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 15,285,356 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,093,483,000 after buying an additional 12,799,829 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.49% of the company’s stock.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

