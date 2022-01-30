Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) Shares Purchased by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 330,457 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,136 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Oceaneering International were worth $4,402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of OII. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Oceaneering International by 189.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,353,029 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $21,067,000 after acquiring an additional 884,814 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Oceaneering International by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,956,554 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $79,341,000 after purchasing an additional 846,680 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Oceaneering International by 52.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,213,557 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $18,895,000 after purchasing an additional 419,890 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Oceaneering International by 98.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 740,652 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,946,000 after purchasing an additional 367,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in Oceaneering International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,593,000. 85.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Oceaneering International news, Director M Kevin Mcevoy sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.22, for a total value of $39,270.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

OII stock opened at $13.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.83 and a beta of 3.31. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.82. Oceaneering International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.27 and a 1 year high of $18.20.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $466.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $485.42 million. Oceaneering International had a negative net margin of 1.94% and a positive return on equity of 2.44%. Oceaneering International’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.18) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Oceaneering International, Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

Oceaneering International Profile

Oceaneering International, Inc engages in the provision of engineered services and products. It operates through the following business segments: Subsea Robotics, Manufactured Products, Offshore Projects Group (OPG), Integrity Management & Digital Solutions (IMDS), and Aerospace and Defense Technologies (ADTech).

